Democratic Rep. Max Rose Sides With Trump Administration On Taliban Truce With US

Democratic New York Rep. Max Rose agreed Monday with the Trump administration’s peace deal with the Taliban during a segment Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

The U.S. signed a peace deal Saturday promising to end its longest war if the Taliban agreed to various commitments. The deal would see the U.S. decrease its deployment numbers in Afghanistan over the next several months, culminating with a complete withdrawal after 14 months if the Taliban upholds its promise to control and limit terrorism.

Scarborough asked Rose, an Afghan war veteran who received the bronze star and Purple Heart, if withdrawing troops could potentially create a rise in terrorism, a problem that some believe happened with the rise of ISIS back in 2011 after America withdrew troops from Iraq.

Rose agreed that it could be an issue, but added that the Trump administration’s decision to try for a truce was completely correct. (RELATED: US Has Reduced Military Presence In Afghanistan By 2,000 Troops Despite No Peace Deal)

“This decision by the administration is 100% correct,” Rose said. “We have got to focus on politics now in our longest-standing war. If we continue to only focus on combat, then this war will continue in perpetuity. We now see soldiers enlisting in the United States military who were not born when we first sent our soldiers to Afghanistan.”

Rose continued during the “Morning Joe” segment to note that it is “a massive disservice and a disrespect” to family members who “have lost soldiers” to claim a war is not going on. He reiterated that “this war’s got to end” and said that “we owe it to our soldiers to” try to negotiate a deal.

The Taliban reportedly ended its truce with the Afghan government Monday morning, the AFP News Agency reported, citing a representative. This is not the same peace agreement as the one signed Saturday with the U.S.