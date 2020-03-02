Party Of Diversity Down To Straight Old White Men For President

On today’s podcast we cover the aftermath of the South Carolina primary and the attempt by the left to politicize the coronavirus.

After three runs for president and 32 years, Joe Biden finally won his first primary with his victory in South Carolina. What does it mean for the race, now that Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg have dropped out, aside from making Biden, at age 77, the youngest man in the race? And what is Elizabeth Warren thinking? We have the answers.

Also, the left-wing crusade to politicize the coronavirus continues, with candidates and so-called journalists attempting to claim President Trump called it a hoax. We get into all of it.

