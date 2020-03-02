Party Of Diversity Down To Straight Old White Men For President

On today’s podcast we cover the aftermath of the South Carolina primary and the attempt by the left to politicize the coronavirus.
Listen to the show:
After three runs for president and 32 years, Joe Biden finally won his first primary with his victory in South Carolina. What does it mean for the race, now that Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg have dropped out, aside from making Biden, at age 77, the youngest man in the race? And what is Elizabeth Warren thinking? We have the answers.
Also, the left-wing crusade to politicize the coronavirus continues, with candidates and so-called journalists attempting to claim President Trump called it a hoax. We get into all of it.
Today’s podcast is sponsored by CBD Oil from Ancient Life Oil, check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive free shipping.
Please help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY DAILY CALLER PODCAST ON ITUNES
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY CALLER ON SOUNDCLOUD
SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY DAILY CALLER PODCAST ON STITCHER
The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Friday and will have a video interview on Fridays.