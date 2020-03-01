77-Year-Old Joe Biden Now The Youngest Man Left In The Democratic Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is currently the youngest man still standing in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
Biden’s distinction comes as 38-year-old Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, dropped his presidential bid on Sunday after a weak showing in South Carolina on Saturday. That contest also claimed the candidacy of billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer, who is 62.
Of the men remaining on the Democratic side, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are both 78, although Bloomberg’s birthday was last month and Sanders will turn 79 in September.
The female candidates still in the field include Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, 38, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, 59, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 70. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Attacks Biden’s Age)
At 70 years and 220 days on Inauguration Day, President Donald Trump currently holds the record for the oldest president to assume office. Unless Gabbard or Klobuchar pull out an improbable victory, that record is sure to be broken in January 2021, either by Trump himself or a septuagenarian Democrat.