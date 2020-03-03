Bernie Sanders Projected To Win California

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to win the most delegate-rich state — California, giving the self-described democratic socialist a major boost in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The Associated Press, the Fox News Decision Desk, and other election forecasters late Tuesday night projected that Sanders will emerge victorious in the California Democratic primary. As the most populous state in the country, California holds a total of 415 pledged delegates — more than any other state in the U.S.

However, it’s not immediacy clear how the state’s delegates will be divided. At the time of publication, Sanders had captured around 27% of the vote, with former New York City Mayor Micheal Bloomberg in second place with 20%, and former Vice President Joe Biden in third with about 17%.

“You cannot beat Trump with the same-old, same-old kind of politics,” Sanders said Tuesday night during a victory speech in his home turf of Burlington, Vermont, taking a thinly-veiled swipe at Biden. “This will become a contrast in ideas.”

The results of Super Tuesday revealed that this race has virtually narrowed between two final candidates: Sanders and Biden. The Vermont lawmaker has faired well in the West, while the former vice president has mostly swept the South and Northeast.

Biden, running on huge, last-minute momentum, has so far walked away with Alabama, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Minnesota, and Massachusetts — and he appears poised to win Maine. Sanders, on the other hand, has captured Vermont, Colorado, Utah, and California. (RELATED: Joe Biden Wins Minnesota Primary, Upsetting Sanders With Last-Minute Klobuchar Endorsement)

“People are talking about a revolution. We started a movement,” Biden said while in Los Angeles, taking a swing at Sanders’ “revolution” line.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.