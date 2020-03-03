Joe Biden Wins Minnesota Primary, Upsetting Sanders With Last-Minute Klobuchar Endorsement

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Minnesota Democratic Primary Tuesday, one of several wins he took home by the end of the night.

Sanders was initially slightly favored in a close polling race with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar leading up to the primary. Klobuchar dropped out and endorsed Biden on Monday, however, giving him the push he needed to skirt past Sanders.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Minnesota. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 4, 2020

Sanders invested heavily in a ground game in Minnesota, having won the state in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, according to the Star Tribune. Biden’s campaign, however, invested virtually nothing, seeing’s Klobuchar’s candidacy as a block to his chances. (RELATED: Joe Biden Officials Rejects Endorsement From James Comey)

Minnesota was just one of the states Biden took in a largely successful Super Tuesday. His prospects were looking bleak moving into this week, but Klobuchar’s last minute drop-out and endorsement, paired with Pete Buttigieg doing the same, was enough to push him into contention with Sander after poor performances in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada.

President Donald Trump won the Republican primary for the state.