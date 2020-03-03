Just 3 Out Of 260 Harvard Faculty Members Plan To Vote Trump: Survey

Out of 260 Harvard Arts and Sciences faculty member respondents, only three faculty members said they plan to vote for President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election, a survey of faculty shows.

A survey conducted by the Harvard Crimson found that 44% of faculty surveyed said they would vote for former Harvard Law School professor Sen. Elizabeth Warren. (RELATED: Warren Says Her Education Secretary Must Meet Trans Child’s Approval)

Only 20% of the faculty surveyed said they would vote for 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, and only three out of 260 respondents said the would vote for Trump.

The poll also found that the majority of Harvard faculty identify as either very liberal or liberal: 38.4% of those surveyed identified as very liberal, 41.3% identified as liberal, 18.9% identified as moderate, and a mere 1.46% identified as conservative.

The survey closed before the Feb. 28 South Carolina primary, which former vice president Joe Biden won.

The Crimson’s polling comes as multiple Democratic candidates drop out of the presidential race and endorse Biden ahead of Super Tuesday. Former 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke also endorsed the former vice president Monday.

The paper conducted the poll in late February through a 74 question anonymous survey distributed to more than 1,000 members of Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences between Feb. 20 and Feb. 27.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.