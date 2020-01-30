Warren Says Her Education Secretary Must Meet Trans Child’s Approval

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she would have a transgender child interview the next secretary of education.

The Massachusetts senator spoke Sunday at a town hall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where a voter told her that children are not learning enough about LGBTQ history or sexual education in public schools. Warren told the voter that she would require a transgender child to interview a future secretary of education nominee.

“I have two qualifications that I have talked about over and over for my secretary of education,” Warren said. “The first, it has to be someone who has taught in a public school.” (RELATED: Warren And Biden Support Taxpayer-Funded Transgender Surgery)

Warren added that because it was a young trans person who had asked her about a “welcoming community,” she will also require that young trans person to interview the future education secretary.

“I’m gonna have a secretary of education that this young trans person interviews on my behalf,” Warren said. “And only if this person believes that our secretary of education nominee is someone who is committed to creating a welcoming environment, a safe environment, and a full educational curriculum for everyone, will that person actually be advanced to be secretary of education.”

