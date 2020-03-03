Bernie, Biden Face Off On Super Tuesday — Follow Along With Daily Caller’s Coverage As The Votes Come In From 14 States

14 states, American Somoa, and Democrats abroad vote Tuesday on their pick for the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

After claiming two wins in the first three states to vote, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders entered “Super Tuesday” with a slim lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in the overall delegate count.

Still, Biden took home victory Saturday in South Carolina, his first ever presidential primary or caucus win across three presidential campaigns, leading to a run of high-profile endorsements including former primary candidates Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke. (RELATED: Joe Biden Claims Victory In South Carolina)

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the only other candidate in the race to earn any delegates heading into Tuesday (7). Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard had consistently finished in the first four contests with less than 3% of the vote.

The biggest wildcard on Tuesday will be former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who has spent nearly $700 million of his $60 billion fortune on advertising campaigns after jumping into the race. Bloomberg had not yet appeared on any primary ballots before Tuesday, and despite his two lackluster debate performances, has moved into third place in a Real Clear Politics national polling average.

1,357 pledged delegates will be up for grabs on Tuesday. A candidate must earn 1,991 pledged delegates in order to secure the nomination ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. (RELATED: Sanders, Biden, Bloomberg Have Paid Combined $466,000 To Superdelegates)

The States

Alabama

Polls close at 8:00 pm ET

52 pledged delegates

Arkansas

Polls close at 8:30 pm ET

31 pledged delegates

California

Polls close at 11:00 pm ET

415 pledged delegates

Colorado

Polls close at 9:00 pm ET

67 pledged delegates

Maine

Polls close at 8:00 pm ET

24 pledged delegates

Massachusetts

Polls close at 8:00 pm ET

91 pledged delegates

Minnesota

Polls close at 9:00 pm ET

75 pledged delegates

North Carolina

Polls close at 7:30 pm ET

110 pledged delegates

Oklahoma

Polls close at 8:00 pm ET

37 pledged delegates

Tennessee

Polls close at 8:00 pm ET

64 pledged delegates

Texas

Polls close at 8:00 pm ET and 9:00 pm ET (El Paso and Hudspeth counties)

228 pledged delegates

Utah

Polls close at 10:00 pm ET

29 pledged delegates

Vermont

Polls close at 7:00 pm ET

16 pledged delegates

Virginia

Polls close at 7:00 pm ET

99 pledged delegates

This is a developing story and will updated as more information becomes available.