Bernie, Biden Face Off On Super Tuesday — Follow Along With Daily Caller’s Coverage As The Votes Come In From 14 States

Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate In Charleston Ahead Of SC Primary

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
14 states, American Somoa, and Democrats abroad vote Tuesday on their pick for the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

After claiming two wins in the first three states to vote, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders entered “Super Tuesday” with a slim lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in the overall delegate count.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 25: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (L) looks on during the Democratic presidential primary debate at the Charleston Gaillard Center on February 25, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Seven candidates qualified for the debate, hosted by CBS News and Congressional Black Caucus Institute, ahead of South Carolina’s primary in four days. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Still, Biden took home victory Saturday in South Carolina, his first ever presidential primary or caucus win across three presidential campaigns, leading to a run of high-profile endorsements including former primary candidates Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke. (RELATED: Joe Biden Claims Victory In South Carolina)

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the only other candidate in the race to earn any delegates heading into Tuesday (7). Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard had consistently finished in the first four contests with less than 3% of the vote.

MANASSAS, VA - MARCH 02: Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg participates in a Fox News town hall held at the Hilton Performing Arts Center at George Mason on March 2, 2020 in Manassas, VA. Mr. Bloomberg appeared in the FOX News Town Hall co-moderated by Special Report’s Bret Baier alongside The Story’s Martha MacCallum the evening before voting starts on Super Tuesday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MANASSAS, VA – MARCH 02: Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg participates in a Fox News town hall held at the Hilton Performing Arts Center at George Mason on March 2, 2020 in Manassas, VA. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The biggest wildcard on Tuesday will be former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who has spent nearly $700 million of his $60 billion fortune on advertising campaigns after jumping into the race. Bloomberg had not yet appeared on any primary ballots before Tuesday, and despite his two lackluster debate performances, has moved into third place in a Real Clear Politics national polling average.

1,357 pledged delegates will be up for grabs on Tuesday. A candidate must earn 1,991 pledged delegates in order to secure the nomination ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. (RELATED: Sanders, Biden, Bloomberg Have Paid Combined $466,000 To Superdelegates)

The States

Alabama

  • Polls close at 8:00 pm ET
  •  52 pledged delegates

Arkansas

  • Polls close at 8:30 pm ET
  • 31 pledged delegates

California

  • Polls close at 11:00 pm ET
  • 415 pledged delegates

Colorado

  • Polls close at 9:00 pm ET
  • 67 pledged delegates

Maine

  • Polls close at 8:00 pm ET
  • 24 pledged delegates

Massachusetts

  • Polls close at 8:00 pm ET
  • 91 pledged delegates

Minnesota

  • Polls close at 9:00 pm ET
  • 75 pledged delegates

North Carolina

  • Polls close at 7:30 pm ET
  • 110 pledged delegates

Oklahoma

  • Polls close at 8:00 pm ET
  • 37 pledged delegates

Tennessee

  • Polls close at 8:00 pm ET
  • 64 pledged delegates

Texas

  • Polls close at 8:00 pm ET and 9:00 pm ET (El Paso and Hudspeth counties)
  • 228 pledged delegates

Utah

  • Polls close at 10:00 pm ET
  • 29 pledged delegates

Vermont

  • Polls close at 7:00 pm ET
  • 16 pledged delegates

Virginia

  • Polls close at 7:00 pm ET
  • 99 pledged delegates

This is a developing story and will updated as more information becomes available.