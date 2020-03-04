Joe Biden Wins Texas Primary As Political Comeback Continues

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Texas Democratic presidential primary Tuesday night as he continued his political comeback.

With his victory in the lone star state, Biden won one of the biggest prizes of the primary cycle, as Texas is home to 228 pledged delegates, more than any state in the country outside of California. (RELATED: Joe Biden Makes His Last Stand In South Carolina)

Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Texas, taking #SuperTuesday‘s second biggest prize. Follow @AP‘s complete #Election2020 coverage. https://t.co/WJYZ0HaF71 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2020

Biden’s campaign was considered by many to be dead in the water after poor showings in early states, but the former vice president earned a lopsided win in the South Carolina primary, and won several states on Super Tuesday. The Democratic Party establishment appears to have rallied behind Biden in recent days, as Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out to endorse the former vice president. Klobuchar, Buttigieg, and fellow former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke all held a last-minute rally for Biden Monday night in Texas.

While Biden has gained momentum in recent days, he is still expected to slightly trail Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the delegate count following Super Tuesday.