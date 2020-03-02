Amy Klobuchar Will Drop Out, Endorse Joe Biden

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is ending her presidential campaign, and will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden.

Klobuchar will join Biden for a campaign event in Dallas, Texas tonight, according to Nick Corasaniti of The New York Times. (RELATED: Amy Klobuchar Claims Trump Is ‘Basically Threatening The Execution’ Of The Whistleblower)

Klobuchar launched her campaign in February 2019 in a Minnesota blizzard, and frequently argued that her campaign was best positioned to defeat President Donald Trump in the general election, due to her history of winning red districts in her state.

BREAKING: @amyklobuchar is dropping out of the presidential race, will fly to Dallas tonight to join Biden and endorse — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) March 2, 2020



Klobuchar ends her campaign, having secured seven delegates, and over 9,000 votes. The Minnesota senator had her best finish in New Hampshire, where she secured third place in the first non-caucus primary.

Klobuchar and her supporters hoped her surprising New Hampshire showing would jump-start her campaign, but poor finishes in Nevada and South Carolina ended her momentum. Klobuchar’s exit will likely benefit former Vice President Joe Biden, who has emerged as the Democratic establishment’s top hope to defeat socialist Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Klobuchar is the third candidate to end her campaign since Saturday night, alongside businessman Tom Steyer and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.