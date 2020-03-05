Wrestler MJF Gives Little Kid The Middle Finger In Video

Pro wrestler MJF wasn’t feeling the vibe from a little kid during a recent interaction.

In a Twitter video shared by @amilazzo620, the wrestling star was taking a picture with some kids when he turns to one of them and hits him with the middle finger. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. He just turned to him and hit him with the bird. According to TMZ, the incident occurred at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Watch the hilarious video below.

@The_MJF is the best heel in wrestling history. Change my mind pic.twitter.com/js1sjQQ8Lg — Antonio Milazzo (@amilazzo620) March 1, 2020

I know most of wrestling is staged and everybody is playing a character, but this is honestly laugh-out-loud funny.

You can tell he was thinking about it hard until deciding to pull the trigger on hitting him with the middle finger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxwell Friedman (@the_mjf) on Feb 29, 2020 at 9:07am PST

While I generally am against flipping off little kids, I’m not in this situation. It’s just too funny to hate.

If you’re going to flip somebody off, you might as well do it in the most casual manner possible, which is exactly what happened here.

The kids also didn’t seem to mind at all. In fact, they seemed to love it. Don’t be somebody who seeks to make this a big deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxwell Friedman (@the_mjf) on Jan 14, 2020 at 2:23pm PST

It’s not. It’s just funny.