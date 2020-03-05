Pelosi Blames Voter ‘Insecurities’ For A Woman Not Being President

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said some voters have “insecurities” about voting for a female presidential candidate after Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren ended her campaign Thursday.

Warren was one of six female Democrats to seek the White House in the 2020 election, but only long-shot Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard remains. (RELATED: Do Super Tuesday Results Make A Contested Democratic Convention More Likely?)

“I do think there’s a certain element of misogyny that is there,” Pelosi said. “Some of it isn’t really mean-spirited, it just isn’t their experience.”

“Many of them will tell you they had a strong mom, they have strong sisters, they have strong daughters, but they have their own insecurities,” Pelosi continued.

Warren officially ended her campaign Thursday after spending more than a year running for president. Warren was initially considered a front-runner for her party’s nomination, but she failed to finish above third place in any of the Democratic primary contests.

“I will not be running for president in 2020, but I guarantee I will stay in the fight for the hardworking folks across this country who have gotten the short end of the stick over and over. That’s been the fight of my life, and it will continue to be so,” she said, announcing her decision to end her campaign.