REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Has Shocking Ending In New Episode ‘Fog Of War’

The new episode of “SEAL Team” on CBS had a mind-blowing ending.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

“Fog of War” didn’t disappoint at all, and it had a banger of an ending. Bravo is forced to evaluate their last mission after the hostage is killed during their rescue attempt. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Excellent In New ‘Siege Protocol’ Episodes)

During their dissection of the issue, it’s eventually revealed Ray threw the wrong grenade and killed the CIA asset.

Discussion unfolds about whether or not the team should cover for him. Obviously, Bravo is all in on covering for Ray, but he refuses to accept.

In order to protect the integrity of Bravo, he must admit what he did. In the closing moments, Ray is ready to accept responsibility for what he’s done.

That’s when all hell broke loose. An aerial camera revealed that it was actually Vic’s grenade that killed the hostage, and he was going to let Ray get hung out to dry.

Jason allows Ray decide the punishment. It seemed like he was going to allow Vic to stay after forgiving him.

Not so fast, my friends! While he forgave him, he doesn’t trust Vic anymore. In the final moments of the show, he cuts of his trident and boots him from Bravo.

I honestly didn’t see this ending coming at all, and it’s another example of how “SEAL Team” does a great job focusing on stuff off of the battlefield.

What was Vic thinking! Bravo would have covered for him! I can’t wait to see what we get in the new episode Wednesday night on CBS!