Warren Went All 10 Debates Without One Question About Her Native American Claims

Former 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren did not face a single question about her alleged Native American ancestry during all 10 Democratic presidential debates.

Warren attended 10 Democratic presidential debates between June 27, 2019, and Feb. 25, 2020, without being asked about her claim to Cherokee ancestry. The Daily Caller News Foundation searched the transcripts of all 10 debates and found no mention of Warren’s claims to ancestry or references to her alleged heritage.

The Massachusetts senator, who suspended her presidential campaign Thursday, has said throughout her academic career and her campaign that she has Cherokee ancestry, listing herself as “Native American” on a Texas state bar registration form in April 1986 and as a minority in the Association of American Law Schools directory from 1986 to 1995.

Our work continues, the fight goes on, and big dreams never die. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. https://t.co/28kyKe777L — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 5, 2020

She later touted the results of a genetic test that showed that she has between 1/64th and 1/1024th American Indian ancestry, saying that these results vindicated her claims of Cherokee ancestry. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Scrubs Website Of Native American DNA Results)

President Donald Trump jokingly nicknamed Warren “Pocahontas,” leading many conservatives to follow suit with jokes and memes about the Massachusetts senator’s claims to Native American heritage.

Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary…THREE DAYS TOO LATE. She cost Crazy Bernie, at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

Warren has blamed the “right-wing machine” for scrutinizing her claims of Cherokee ancestry. Her campaign website formerly blamed this right-wing machine for calling Warren “Pocahontas” and using “racist depictions of Native American history, culture and people to make Elizabeth the butt of a joke.”

But in August 2019, she removed sections of her campaign website that showed the results of the DNA test.

Warren did receive a question at a Feb. 26 CNN townhall regarding her claims to Cherokee ancestry, but the question was about how she would respond to Trump’s nickname rather than whether her claims were true.

“Donald Trump has his racist nickname for you,”Associate professor at the Medical University of South Carolina Jeffrey Korte asked her. “I believe that if you’re the nominee he would continue to personally insult you in addition to numerous other false statements. How will you deal with this? What is your strategy for responding to him while at the same time doing more to push your own message?”

Warren noted that Trump would have “ugly names” and “tell lies” about whomever the Democratic Party picked for the nominee.

“I see this two parts. The first one is, you never back down from a bully,” she said. “You just can’t. I won’t let him get behind me on a debate stage. I won’t take anything off him.”

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.