Bernie Sanders Echoes Trump, Says ‘The Power Of The Establishment’ Forced Klobuchar, Buttigieg Out

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders claimed Sunday that “the power of the establishment” was behind the recent shifts in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Sanders, who appeared on ABC’s “This Week,” suggested that there had been a coordinated effort from within the party to take him down — and cited the recent exits and immediate endorsements of former Vice President Joe Biden of two of his former rivals to back that claim. (RELATED: DNC Changes Debate Format — Bernie Staffer Says They’re Protecting Biden)

Sanders mentioned former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar by name, claiming that “the power of the establishment” — rather than their own falling poll numbers — had been the real reason that both had dropped out, throwing their weight behind Biden ahead of Super Tuesday.

Just hours before Sanders made the claim on national television, President Donald Trump laid out a similar assessment via Twitter — but he took it a step further. In addition to suggesting that Klobuchar and Buttigieg had joined the Biden team in order to stall Sanders’ momentum, he also brought Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren into the picture, asking, “Did the DNC & Dems tell Elizabeth Warren to wait?”

Warren, who officially suspended her campaign Thursday, has said that she will hold off on making any endorsement for the time being.