Bernie Sanders Echoes Trump, Says ‘The Power Of The Establishment’ Forced Klobuchar, Buttigieg Out

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders claimed Sunday that “the power of the establishment” was behind the recent shifts in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Sanders, who appeared on ABC’s “This Week,” suggested that there had been a coordinated effort from within the party to take him down — and cited the recent exits and immediate endorsements of former Vice President Joe Biden of two of his former rivals to back that claim. (RELATED: DNC Changes Debate Format — Bernie Staffer Says They’re Protecting Biden)

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday results: “One of the things I was kind of not surprised by was the power of the establishment to force Amy Klobuchar, who had worked so hard, Pete Buttigieg who had really worked extremely hard as well out of the race.” https://t.co/X1LhrSyd0J pic.twitter.com/Kj8dAl7kBL — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 8, 2020

Sanders mentioned former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar by name, claiming that “the power of the establishment” — rather than their own falling poll numbers — had been the real reason that both had dropped out, throwing their weight behind Biden ahead of Super Tuesday.

Just hours before Sanders made the claim on national television, President Donald Trump laid out a similar assessment via Twitter — but he took it a step further. In addition to suggesting that Klobuchar and Buttigieg had joined the Biden team in order to stall Sanders’ momentum, he also brought Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren into the picture, asking, “Did the DNC & Dems tell Elizabeth Warren to wait?”

We have now learned for sure that the Democrats don’t want anything to do with Crazy Bernie. Rigged? First @amyklobuchar & @PeteButtigieg quit the race & come out for Sleepy Joe BEFORE Super Tuesday. Pocahontas says NO & quits race AFTER ELECTION, thereby depriving Bernie of at.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2020

…..least 5 States & the Nomination. Did the DNC & Dems tell Elizabeth Warren to wait? If so, they were deadly, the race would have been over, & Bernie would have won. Dirty double dealing? Nobody knows for sure, & history will be the judge. But I say, here we go AGAIN, Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2020

Warren, who officially suspended her campaign Thursday, has said that she will hold off on making any endorsement for the time being.