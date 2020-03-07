Amy Klobuchar Verbal Slip Raises Questions About The Reason She Rallied Behind Biden

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar appeared to let a very large cat out of the bag during a stump speech for Vice President Joe Biden.

Klobuchar, who was rallying for Biden in Grand Rapids Saturday, appeared to admit that she would be Biden’s choice for vice president. (RELATED: Klobuchar Drops Out. Who Will She Endorse?)

“Bit of a Freudian slip…while stumping for @JoeBiden just now in Grand Rapids, MI @amyklobuchar says she ‘couldn’t think of a better way to end my candidacy than join the ticket…’ to big applause. She quickly corrected to say ‘join the terrific campaign of Joe Biden,'” NBC’s Amanda Golden tweeted.

Bit of a Freudian slip…while stumping for @JoeBiden just now in Grand Rapids, MI @amyklobuchar says she “couldn’t think of a better way to end my candidacy than join the ticket…” to big applause. She quickly corrected to say “join the terrific campaign of Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/axoOR1cX9D — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) March 7, 2020

Klobuchar, whose immense popularity in her home state may have delivered Minnesota for Biden on Super Tuesday, has been stumping for the former Vice President across the midwest — and may already be on the short list for the VP nod.

Michigan is a must win for Bernie per the media. Biden is sending Amy Klobuchar to do multiple events for him. If she delivered MN and MI, Amy has to be top of the list for VP. We need the Midwest for the electoral map! https://t.co/nPzn25IcQ7 — Amy Siskind ????️‍???? (@Amy_Siskind) March 7, 2020

She spoke to a packed house Saturday in Grand Rapids.