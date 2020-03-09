Arlington County Resident Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Monday that an Arlington Country resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Arlington County website.

The Arlington County Public Health Division (ACPHD) is working with the VDH to identify any close contacts of the infected resident who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of the coronavirus, the County's news release page reported. This is the third presumptive positive result in Virginia, the other two being a Marine Base Quantico resident and Fairfax City resident, all three recently exposed through international travel.

The @VDHgov confirms a “presumptive positive” case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Arlington County. The risk to the general Arlington community remains low. https://t.co/ycHCTF4bfX — ArlingtonVA (@ArlingtonVA) March 9, 2020



“The Virginia Department of Health, hospitals, and healthcare providers across the state have been preparing for the possibility of residents with COVID-19,” Virginia’s health commissioner M. Norman Oliver said according to the Arlington County news release page. “We are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments to identify possible cases and prevent the spread of the virus. Our focus now is that the individual receive the care needed to recover, complete additional investigations, and protect the health of all Virginia.”

The U.S. has reported at least 539 cases across 34 states, the New York Times reported Monday. Connecticut reported its first case Sunday.