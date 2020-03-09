Disneyland Paris Remains Open After Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Disneyland Paris will remain open after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement came Monday after the worker was confirmed to have the virus Sunday, according to a report published by Le Parisien.

????The first case of Corona has been detected among the CMs, a night shift repair worker. Measures have been put in place to prevent any spread. There is no reason to panic at this time. The parks remain open and we are monitoring developments very closely. https://t.co/W0L7N8MW9a — ED92 (@ED92Magic) March 9, 2020

The maintenance worker had been on sick leave for several days before testing positive for the virus. Management claimed the worker did not come into contact with the public during his overnight shift.

“This employee has never been in contact with visitors since he works at night when the park is closed,” management claimed. “He had been on sick leave for several days because he was not feeling very well. And then, on Sunday, he was actually diagnosed positive.” (RELATED: SXSW, Ultra Music Festival Canceled Over Growing Coronavirus Fears)

“He is a night technician who is part of the Ride T1 team. The verdict fell around 8 p.m. Sunday. Colleagues are asked to stay in quarantine,” Lucas Gheddab, for the CFTC Disney, said.

Three employees have been affected by the quarantine notice, but only the worker who tested positive has been hospitalized after showing symptoms of the virus.

Disneyland Paris confirmed they would be taking extra precautions to keep the park clean. The park has seen more than 300 million visitors since 1992 and currently has 15,000 workers, according to management.

France currently has experienced over 1,200 cases of coronavirus, since the outbreak began in December.