Coronavirus Hits The Political World

On today’s podcast we cover how the political world is now feeling the impact of coronavirus and how they’re handling it. Still, the left found a way to make it about racism and the election. Also, we get into the hypocrisy of leftists hate the wealthy but come from wealth, Hillary Clinton really hates Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden has another “senior moment.”

Listen to the show:

Someone with the coronavirus attended CPAC, a fact attendees were alerted to over the weekend. While CPAC won’t identify the person to all attendees, they have told some of the speakers. Why the double standard? Are some people “more equal” than others? Or are they trying to protect a big donor? At least two members of Congress are self-quarantining because they met the infected person. We get into all of it.

A raging liberal activist who has a huge problem with people who have money was exposed as coming from money himself. This rabid left-winger is just the latest in a long line of progressives with a lot of family money who think they know what is best for people who weren’t born with a silver spoon in their heads. We discuss the hypocrisy and why it matters.

Plus, Hillary Clinton really hates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden had another “senior moment” on the campaign trail. We have all the audio.

