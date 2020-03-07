Joe Biden Wants Campaign Crowd To Nominate An ‘OBiden-Bama Democrat’

Former Vice President Joe Biden declared himself to be an “OBiden-Bama Democrat” during a Saturday morning campaign rally in St. Louis, Missouri.

WATCH:

“What a gigantic difference it’s made,” Biden said, referring to receiving the endorsements of former Democratic presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg.

“We’re going to unite this party and unite this country,” he told the crowd. “So folks, you want to nominate a Democrat, a lifelong Democrat, a proud Democrat, an OBiden-Bama Democrat, join us.”

Biden’s many gaffes on the campaign trail have become an almost expected aspect of his candidacy and seem to occur more often as his public speeches increase. The night before Super Tuesday, the former vice president told Texas rallygoers to vote on “Super Thur–Tuesday.” (RELATED: The King Of Gaffes Retains His Crown)

Also on Monday, Biden seemed to forget the words to the preamble of the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident,” he said. “All men and women created by you know, you know the thing.”

Campaigning in South Carolina the week before, the former vice president declared himself a “Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.” (RELATED: Biden Filmed Sniffing Baby On Super Tuesday In Viral Video)

Biden appeared to confuse his wife with his sister during his Super Tuesday victory speech.