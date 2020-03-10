Do The ‘Math’ — Andrew Yang Endorses Joe Biden For President After Wins In Michigan, Mississippi And Missouri

Former Democratic presidential primary candidate Andrew Yang endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president Tuesday night.
Yang, the eleventh of Biden’s primary rivals to endorse him, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that based on Biden’s wins in Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri plus his victories on Super Tuesday, the “math says Joe is our presumptive nominee.” (RELATED: Biden Wins Michigan — A State Bernie Won In 2016)
Yang explained that Biden had previously reached out about securing an endorsement, but Yang wanted the “democratic process” to play out for longer.
“Andrew Yang, from the start of his campaign, made several pledges to support the democratic nominee to defeat Donald Trump,” Yang’s campaign press secretary Erick Sanchez told the Daily Caller following Yang’s endorsement. “After decisive victories in tonight’s primaries, it’s clear that Vice President Biden is our prohibitive nominee.”
“Andrew will certainly keep his promise and fight with the Vice President in every capacity possible to take back the White House in November.”
WATCH: