‘You’re Full Of Sh**’: Biden Gets Into Shouting Match With Auto Worker Over Guns

Former Vice President Joe Biden was videotaped shouting at an auto worker about guns during a campaign stop in Michigan Tuesday.

The audio in the video is not clear, but at one point the former vice president can be heard yelling about “AR-14’s,” and telling a Michigan voter that he’s “full of shit.” (RELATED: Biden Appears To Forget Declaration Of Independence During Campaign Stop)

Joe Biden to Michigan voter: “You’re full of shit.”pic.twitter.com/zayU6gh2Ml — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 10, 2020

“I support the 2nd Amendment,” Biden said. ” The 2nd Amendment, just like right now if you yell fire, that’s not free speech. I have a shotgun…my son’s hunt. I’m not taking your guns away at all.”

WATCH: Joe Biden calls a Detroit auto worker “a horse’s ass” after the voter confronted him over wanting to take away Americans’ Second Amendment rights. pic.twitter.com/G7R6PJbcKv — Trump War Room – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 10, 2020

The Democratic presidential front-runner has made gun control a signature part of his campaign platform, and falsely claimed during a Democratic debate last month that 150 million people have been killed by guns in the past 13 years.

“One hundred fifty million people have been killed since 2007,” Biden said at the time. “More than all the wars, including Vietnam, from that point on. Carnage on our streets.”

Biden has also threatened gun manufacturers and pledged to ban AR-15’s and other types of firearms if he’s elected president.

“President Trump’s historic USMCA trade deal has delivered results for Michigan workers. In stark contrast, Joe Biden supported NAFTA, which sent over 300,000 jobs to other countries,” Tori Sachs, Executive Director for Better Future Michigan told the Daily Caller. “It’s no surprise that Michigan workers support the person who fights for them.”