Biden Wins Handily In Missouri Despite Last-Minute Push From Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden coasted to an easy victory in Missouri, locking down the state with a double-digit lead over Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Within moments of the polls closing, networks began to call the election for Biden. (RELATED: Joe Biden Called A Voter ‘Full Of S**t’ For Saying He’d Take Away Guns. Here He Is 7 Months Ago Promising To Do Exactly That)

BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Missouri Democratic Primary, NBC News projects. https://t.co/VlUHZS7ZzT pic.twitter.com/4amET9WuKd — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 11, 2020

Joe Biden wins the Democratic primaries in Mississippi and Missouri as he seeks to cement his front-runner status. Follow AP for full coverage. https://t.co/rH17aarksP — The Associated Press (@AP) March 11, 2020

The Associated Press declared Joe Biden the winner when polls closed in Missouri and Mississippi even though officials had yet to release any vote totals. The call was based on results from AP VoteCast, a wide-ranging survey of the American electorate. https://t.co/VovtproXj4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) March 11, 2020

Biden, who was leading Missouri by a wide margin in polls prior to Tuesday’s next wave of primary contests, spent some time in St. Louis over the weekend to shore up support.

Hello from St. Louis where several thousands have gathered to welcome @JoeBiden at his first Missouri rally he’s held since launching his campaign last year. pic.twitter.com/ocPxpaIquf — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) March 7, 2020

Sanders also made a last-minute push in Missouri, and may have been aided by a handful of Republicans aiming to keep the chaos within the Democratic Party front and center.

Local radio host Marc Cox of 97.1 FM NewsTalk (KFTK) spoke to several Missouri voters who said that they were Republicans but planned to cast a vote in the Democratic primary, either because they thought that the Sanders campaign would prove easier to beat in November or because they wanted to keep the party in turmoil.

Missouri’s open primary allows any registered voters of any party to vote in whichever primary election they choose — and rumors swirl around every primary that one party is conspiring to undermine the other rather than voting in their own primary.

LISTEN (2:00 mark):