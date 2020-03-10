Brad Pitt Returning To Small Screen With ‘Celebrity IOU’ Show

Brad Pitt is returning to the small screen and pairing up with Drew and Jonathan Scott of “Property Brothers” for an appearance on the new “Celebrity IOU” show.

It comes after HGTV announced its new show with that focuses on home renovations that involve some of Hollywood’s biggest stars who want to give back to someone special who had a big impact on their lives, according to Entertainment Tonight. (RELATED: Report: Angelina Jolie Given Ultimatum Regarding Custody Of Her And Brad Pitt’s Kids)

Did you hear the news?? @MrDrewScott and @MrSilverScott are teaming up with their celebrity friends in a new blockbuster HGTV series, Celebrity IOU. #CelebIOU Get the details >> https://t.co/0KhHEtIwh7 pic.twitter.com/BICZfUKluM — HGTV (@hgtv) March 10, 2020

This first season includes such celebrities as Pitt as well as Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson, Viola Davis and more. (RELATED: BRAD PITT’S DIVORCE IS GETTING DOWNRIGHT NASTY. THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST HIM ARE HORRIBLE)

According to the outlet:

In each episode, the celebrities share an inside look into their personal lives and get hands-on with the twin brothers to come up with a design plan and create a customized space for their mentors, friends and family members.

“It’s amazing to see someone who is extremely successful be grounded enough to always remember the people who helped them get there,” Jonathan shared in a statement about the new series.

“Being a part of this show really hits home for us,” Drew added. “This is what we love to do, transforming people’s lives through their homes.”

The reality series kicks off Monday, April 13, at 9 p.m. on HGTV.