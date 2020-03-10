Dr. Oz Shares Tips On How To Prevent Coronavirus

Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” joined Daily Caller White House correspondent Maranda Finney to discuss the latest in preventative measures against the novel Coronavirus.

Dr. Oz, who is also a cardiac surgeon, discussed how to properly wash one’s hands, sharing details on how to specifically make for a perfect wash. He also touched on who is most vulnerable to coronavirus and how they can avoid the virus entirely. Check out his tips on preventing COVID-19 in the video below. (RELATED: Coronavirus Update: Is The World Prepared For COVID-19?)

