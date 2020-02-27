Is The World Prepared For A Full-On Coronavirus Outbreak?

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a family and emergency medicine doctor joined Daily Caller White House correspondent Maranda Finney to give an update on the current state of the coronavirus.

Nesheiwat shared that there are seven known strains of coronavirus, and COVID-19–most broadly referred to as ‘a novel coronavirus’–Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) are the most severe. The symptoms of the four less severe strains mirror cold symptoms, while the severe strains (COVID-19, SARS, MERS) typically cause “respiratory distress, chest pains, shortness of breath, and fever.”

The doctor explained that the United States is taking the necessary steps to protect citizens from the virus, maintaining that people should continue to take necessary precautions to prevent infection or spread. President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence as head of the coronavirus task force Wednesday evening.

Nesheiwat explained that a vaccine is predicted to begin its trial phase in two months and stressed that the collective involvement of the United States, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) play an important role in fighting off this disease nationally and internationally. (RELATED: The Coronavirus: Dr. Nesheiwat Talks Protection, Prevention, and Government Intervention)

