Here Are The Colleges Altering Academic Schedules Due To Coronavirus

Colleges across the country are rapidly joining the effort to stave off a potential coronavirus spread by canceling in-person classes and switching to virtual instruction.

University of Notre Dame, Villanova University, and University of Minnesota, the State University of New York (SUNY) and the City University of New York (CUNY) are among the latest colleges to make the switch, the respective schools making the announcement Wednesday. The Ivies, including Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Cornell, and Princeton have also canceled classes or closed.

BREAKING: Notre Dame will cancel all on-campus classes in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Read the statement from the president, Father Jenkins: pic.twitter.com/jerE0RFNX4 — Katlin Connin WSBT (@KConninTV) March 11, 2020

#BREAKING: Villanova University to cancel all in-person classes on campus, classes to be taught virtually https://t.co/KQMpUDqtU0 — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) March 11, 2020

The following is a list of schools that have made changes to their academic schedules, according to Forbes:

California: Stanford University, San Diego State University, San Francisco State University, UC Berkeley, UC Davis, UC Irvine, UC Los Angeles, UC Riverside, UC San Diego, UCSanta Barbara, UC Santa Cruz, Academy of Art University, University of Southern California, University of San Francisco, San Jose State University, Santa Clara University, Palo Alto University and all of Brandman University’s 24 locations.

In Washington State: University of Washington, Seattle University, Seattle Pacific University, Northeastern University Seattle Campus, Bellevue College, Bellingham Technical College, Cascadia College, Everett Community College, Lake Washington Institute of Technology, Pacific Lutheran, University of Puget Sound and Washington State University Everett.

On the East Coast: Babson College, Tufts University, Bucknell University, Seton Hall University, Skidmore College, Smith College, St. Lawrence University, Stockton University, The College of New Jersey, Pace University, Emerson College, St. Joseph’s College, Quinnipiac University, Fairleigh Dickinson University, West Chester University, Gettysburg College, Middlebury College, Mount Holyoke, Rider University, Rochester Polytechnic Institute, New Jersey Institute of Technology, New York University, Fordham University, Hofstra University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Julliard School, Pace University, Amherst College, Syracuse University, American University, Rutgers University, John Jay College, Skidmore College, St. John’s University, The New School, Drew University, Touro College, Yeshiva University, Monmouth University, Rowan University, Stevens Institute of Technology, Sacred Heart University, Muhlenberg College, Iona College, Kean University, New York Institute of Technology, and the University of New Haven, Roger Williams University, Bryant University, Boston University, Villanova University, State University of New York (SUNY), City University of New York (CUNY).

In the South: Texas A&M University, Johns Hopkins University, Towson State University, Berea College, Belmont University, West Virginia University, Maryville University, Saint Louis University, Salisbury University, University of Florida, University of Maryland, University of Miami, Rice University, Duke University, University of Florida, Vanderbilt University, Johns Hopkins University, University of Maryland in Baltimore County, Loyola University of Maryland, Morgan State University, Bowie State University, Stevenson University and Towson University.

In the Midwest and West: Oberlin College, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, University of Toledo, Xavier University, University of Puget Sound, Ohio University, Kent State University, University of Dayton, University of Cincinnati, University of Tulsa, Lourdes University, Purdue University, Ohio State University, Case Western Reserve University, Pacific Lutheran University, Miami University, Grinnell College, Midland University of Nebraska, Bowling Green State University, Colorado College, Denison University, Indiana University and Iowa State University, University of Notre Dame, University of Minnesota, Marshall University.