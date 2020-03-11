Ocasio-Cortez: Not Eating Chinese Food Is Racist

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned that people are not eating at Chinese restaurants because “of just straight-up racism around the coronavirus.”

The Democratic New York representative discussed the coronavirus epidemic on her Instagram live story Tuesday night, telling her millions of followers that though it might sound silly, people are showing racism toward Asian restaurants.

“Honestly it sounds almost so silly to say, but there’s a lot of restaurants that are feeling the pain of racism,” she said, “where people are literally not patroning [sic] Chinese restaurants, they’re not patroning [sic] Asian restaurants because of just straight-up racism around the coronavirus.”

Ocasio-Cortez says people are not eating at Chinese and Asian restaurants right now because they are “just straight up” racist about the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/egtpRDEDhO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 11, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez has used her Instagram story on multiple occasions to communicate with her vast fan base. In the same Instagram live video Tuesday night, she also addressed rumors that she may run for president in 2028. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Says She Wants To Address Rumors About 2028 White House Run — Doesn’t Rule It Out)

“I think what’s really important is that we have a lot of work that we need to do right now,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And I want to like level with all of you: I’m not a person that aspires to position. I aspire to a mission.”

AOC addresses rumors that she plans to run for president in 2028 and doesn’t rule it out… pic.twitter.com/zOX4bV0VLe — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 11, 2020

“We have a lot of issues in our country right now and we need to address those issues,” the New Yorker added. “We can’t swing from one savior to another, and there is a lot of saviorism [sic] in politics, like whose next, whose gonna save us.”

Ocasio-Cortez did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

