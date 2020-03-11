Editorial

San Francisco Mayor Bans Gatherings Of More Than 1,000 People, Golden State Warriors Will Be Impacted

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 10: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors won’t have fans at home games for the next two weeks.

In a statement released Wednesday by Mayor London Breed, all gatherings of more than 1,000 people have been banned to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’d suggest you all start mentally preparing for March Madness to not have fans at the games. Just start preparing right now.

If they’re going to ban fans from NBA games, then everything is on the table. We’ve already had fans banned at conference tournaments and the Ivy League canceled their tourney.

 

Now, the Warriors won’t have fans at games for two weeks. This is starting to simply get absurd, and there’s no other way to put it.

There’s no reason at all for people to be panicking like this. It’s the coronavirus! It’s not a plague.

 

Be careful, wash your hands and everything will be fine. This doesn’t need to be difficult. Touching the NBA doesn’t make me happy, but keep your grubby hands off my March Madness.