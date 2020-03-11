San Francisco Mayor Bans Gatherings Of More Than 1,000 People, Golden State Warriors Will Be Impacted

The Golden State Warriors won’t have fans at home games for the next two weeks.

In a statement released Wednesday by Mayor London Breed, all gatherings of more than 1,000 people have been banned to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This morning we announced that the Health Officer of San Francisco is issuing an order prohibiting all large group events of 1,000 or more persons, effective immediately. This is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, and builds on our previous public health recommendations. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 11, 2020

Here are recommendations for vulnerable populations, large gatherings, workplace and businesses, schools, transit and health care settings: https://t.co/k9alEDDKeW You can also call 311 & sign up for the City’s alert service for official updates: text COVID19SF to 888-777. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 11, 2020

Breaking: SF Mayor @LondonBreed to announce ban on all gatherings of 1000+ people, effective for the next 2 weeks. This will include concerts, #Warriors games, etc. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/rwk4UaMvs8 — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) March 11, 2020

I’d suggest you all start mentally preparing for March Madness to not have fans at the games. Just start preparing right now.

If they’re going to ban fans from NBA games, then everything is on the table. We’ve already had fans banned at conference tournaments and the Ivy League canceled their tourney.

Now, the Warriors won’t have fans at games for two weeks. This is starting to simply get absurd, and there’s no other way to put it.

There’s no reason at all for people to be panicking like this. It’s the coronavirus! It’s not a plague.

Be careful, wash your hands and everything will be fine. This doesn’t need to be difficult. Touching the NBA doesn’t make me happy, but keep your grubby hands off my March Madness.