Trump Urges Approval Of Payroll Tax Cut, Slams Federal Reserve Amid Coronavirus Crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists while hosting Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office at the White House March 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Shelby Talcott Media Reporter
President Donald Trump urged getting a payroll tax cut approved and slammed the Federal Reserve Friday morning on Twitter as the novel coronavirus crisis continues to spread.

The White House has been working on a coronavirus stimulus package aimed at helping relieve financial burdens to Americans amid the crisis. Trump tweeted that a payroll tax cut is an efficient and fast way of getting more money into the hands of struggling Americans.

The president also criticized Chair of the Federal Reserve Jay Powell for “putting us [America] at a decided economic & physiological disadvantage.”

“The Federal Reserve must FINALLY lower the Fed Rate to something comparable to their competitor Central Banks,” Trump tweeted Friday.

The president is aiming to delay the usual April 15 income tax-filing deadline for individuals and small businesses until December 31. Another possibility that has reportedly been discussed are bailouts for certain industries hit particularly hard because of the virus. (RELATED: What Will Trump’s Coronavirus Stimulus Actually Look Like? Will Democrats Fight It?)