‘Nasty Question’: Trump Snaps At Reporter During Coronavirus Press Conference

President Donald Trump chided a PBS News reporter Friday during his Coronavirus press conference after the reporter questioned the administration’s cuts to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

“You said that you don’t take responsibility, but you did disband the White House Pandemic Office, and officials that were working that office left the administration abruptly, so what responsibility do you take to that?” PBS White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor asked the president. “And the officials that worked in that office said that the White House lost valuable time because that office was disbanded.”

The president took issue with Alcindor’s line of questioning, calling it a “nasty question.” (RELATED: Jerry Falwell Jr. Pushes Conspiracy Theory About Coronavirus And North Korea)

WATCH:

“Well, I just think it’s a nasty question,” Trump responded. “Because what we’ve done, and Tony (Fauci) has said numerous times that we saved thousands of lives because of the quick closings, and when you say me, I didn’t do it, we have a group of people.”

“It’s your administration,” Alcindor responded.

“I could perhaps ask Tony about that, because I don’t know anything about it,” Trump continued.