Texas Governor Activates National Guard

The governor of Texas activated the state’s National Guard on Tuesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he activated the National Guard as a preparative measure intended to ensure that the agency could assist “in various forms throughout the state when needed,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.
“By activating the Texas National Guard, we are ensuring Texas is prepared as we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Abbott said in a statement. (RELATED: These Five Catholic Dioceses Have Not Suspended Masses)
He added: “I am grateful to the men and women of the National Guard for their dedication to serving their fellow Texans, and want to assure the public that this is a precautionary measure to make sure the Texas National Guard has the capability to serve at a moment’s notice where they are needed most.”
Those who are members of the Texas National Guard and are health care workers and first responders will be excluded from activating “so that they can continue serving the people of Texas in their respective fields.”
