‘We’re Going To Need Those Beds’: Baltimore Mayor Urges Residents To Stop Shooting Each Other As Coronavirus Spreads

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young called on residents to stop shooting each other as the rapidly spreading coronavirus threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

Young addressed the city after a sharp uptick in crime since last Friday — including a mass shooting that left seven people hospitalized — explaining that the level of violence on display in Baltimore would not be tolerated. (RELATED: Ronna McDaniel Tests Negative For Coronavirus)

“We cannot clog up our hospitals and their beds with people that are being shot senselessly because we’re going to need those beds for people infected with the coronavirus,” Young said. “And it could be your mother, your grandmother or one of your relatives. So take that into consideration.”

Baltimore has only seen five positive cases of coronavirus so far, but numbers across the United States are expected to rise in the coming days.

“I want to reiterate how completely unacceptable the level of violence is that we have seen recently. We will not stand for mass shootings and an increase in crime,” Young said. “For those of you who want to continue to shoot and kill people of this city, we’re not going to tolerate it. We’re going to come after you and we’re going to get you.”