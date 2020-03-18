Tucker Carlson: Using Coronavirus As Excuse To Stop Arresting People ‘A Recipe For Chaos’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Wednesday that the coronavirus is no reason to let criminals run wild in America’s cities.

While criticizing members of the Democrat’s leftist squad who have already advocated for criminals to be released early from prison, Carlson said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that some cities are using the corona crisis to tell police to ignore criminal activity if it doesn’t qualify as “violent.”

“In many cities, authorizes are actually ordering police to stop protecting the public, to stop doing their jobs. In the city of Philadelphia, police have been ordered to avoid arrest, even for significant crimes: drug offenses and prostitution obviously are tolerated. But now burglary is getting a pass.” (RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of Coronavirus)

Carlson noted that in Philadelphia people are at the mercy of burglars who can break and enter a home and not fear arrest. In Fort Worth, Texas, vandalism is exempt from arrest.

“In Los Angeles county, that’s a jurisdiction with 9 million people living there, the sheriff’s department is only arresting 60 people a day. In a jurisdiction of 9 million. That’s down from 300 a day before the coronavirus,” Carlson said.

The Fox News host wondered how lax policing would combine with schools being closed and “millions of teenagers with nothing to do … So how will they behave when they realize they can loot stores, steal cars, or trash public places without police responding to it? What do you think this is? You know what it is. It is a recipe for chaos, and people can feel it.” (RELATED: Trump Tells Consumers To ‘Relax’ In Grocery Stores)

Carlson pointed out that this may be one reason that gun and ammo sales are skyrocketing across the country: because people are uncertain whether they can count on the police to enforce the law or protect their families.

But, Carlson observed, some jurisdictions are trying to prevent Americans from protecting themselves and furthering their gun control agenda. “The mayor of Champaign, Illinois, is claiming emergency powers, including the right to suspend gun sales. The mayor of New Orleans is claiming even more power. She claims that if she wants to, she can ban the transport of weapons, too — effectively abolishing conceal and carry.”

“The government fails to protect you, it’s your life more dangerous, and then it tries to prevent you from protecting yourself. What is that? Think about that for a minute. It is really ominous.”