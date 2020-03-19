Rep. Anthony Brindisi To Self-Quarantine

Democratic New York Rep. Anthony Brindisi announced Thursday that he will self-quarantine after coming in contact with another member of Congress who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

“Last week, I was in contact with Congressman McAdams who recently tested positive for COVID-19. As a member of Congress and a public servant, keeping our community safe is my top priority,” Brindisi said in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, I will self-quarantine until Friday, March 27, 2020. I am not exhibiting any symptoms and remain in good health,” Brindisi said. “I will be teleworking from my home and will remain in close contact with local, county, state, and federal officials as we coordinate a response to this growing pandemic,” he continued

A number of members of Congress in both the House and the Senate have announced they are self-quarantining as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S. Many Republican Congressmen decided to self-quarantine after meeting the individual who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) while infected with coronavirus. (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was the first to announce the self-quarantine, saying that he will be staying home in Texas for the week after he was informed that he met the individual who attended CPAC who is infected with coronavirus. (RELATED: Ted Cruz To Stay Home In Texas For One Week After Saying He Met Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Cruz made it clear in a statement that he has not had any symptoms since the interaction at the conference and that it was a quick conversation and a handshake, but he said in order to be safe he will be staying home instead of returning back to Washington D.C. Cruz also said he has spoken with health officials across the board.

A number of members of Congress have received tests for coronavirus. President Donald Trump received a test for the virus, which came back negative. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday also announced that he tested negative for coronavirus.