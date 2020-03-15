Lindsey Graham Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday announced that he has tested negative for coronavirus, as the deadly disease continues to spread throughout the U.S.

“I was just informed by Dr. Moynihan, the head of the House Physicians Office, that my coronavirus test was NEGATIVE. I’m very grateful and like everyone else will follow the best practices to stay negative,” Graham said in a statement. “I look forward to getting back to work with my Senate colleagues and President Trump to contain this virus and stabilize our economy. Thank you very much for all the prayers and well wishes!”

Graham said Thursday that he will self-quarantine after being close to the president of Brazil, who is currently being tested for coronavirus.

“Senator Graham was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend. He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, or his spokesman who tested positive,” Graham’s office said in a statement. “However, in an abundance of caution and upon the advice of his doctor, Senator Graham has decided to self-quarantine awaiting the results of a coronavirus test. This is a precautionary measure. He will continue to work from home.”

Hours before, Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott announced that he will self-quarantine after meeting with a Brazilian delegation member who tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: Sen. Rick Scott To Self-Quarantine After Meeting Brazilian Delegation Member With Coronavirus)

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was the first to announce a self-quarantine last Sunday, saying that he will be staying home in Texas for the week after he was informed that he met an infected individual who attended CPAC. (RELATED: Ted Cruz To Stay Home In Texas For One Week After Saying He Met Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Cruz made it clear in a statement that he has not had any symptoms since the interaction at the conference and that it was a quick conversation and a handshake, but he said in order to be safe he will be staying home instead of returning back to Washington, D.C. Cruz also said he has spoken with health officials across the board.

Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar became the second member of Congress to self-quarantine last Sunday. The Arizona Republican said that three of his senior staff are also under self-quarantine, but that none of them have been diagnosed or feel symptoms of the disease. (RELATED: Rep. Paul Gosar Becomes Second Member Of Congress To Self-Quarantine After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)