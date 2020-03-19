Surgeon General Jerome Adams Asks Kylie Jenner For Her Help In Fighting Coronavirus

Surgeon General Jerome Adams has called on Kylie Jenner to use her influence as a reality star to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"What I really think we need to do, and you and I talked about this earlier this week, was get our influencers," Adams told Michael Strahan during his appearance Thursday on "Good Morning America." He named the 22-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star as well other people who could help spread the word about how to keep safe during the pandemic.

"We need to get Kylie Jenner. We need to get our social media influencers out there in helping folks understand that look, this is serious, this is absolutely serious," he added. "People are dying."

Adams continued, while explaining that the danger younger people pose, if they ignore the quarantine, is possibly passing on COVID-19 to their older relatives.

“We are seeing new data from Italy that suggests that young people may be at higher risk in different situations than what we previously thought,” the Surgeon General shared.

“But think about your grandmother, think about your grandfather, think about the fact you’re spreading disease which could ultimately be what kills them,” he added.

The reality star explained Wednesday on her Instagram Story that keeping out of the spotlight when she was pregnant with her daughter Stormi Webster really helped prepare her for the coronavirus quarantine. The post was noted by Fox News.

“Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self quarantine” Jenner wrote.

In a second message she shared, “I’m on day 8. My pregnancy prepared me for this I didn’t leave the house for months.”