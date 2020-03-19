White House Press Corps Side With China Over US To Smear Trump

On today’s podcast we get into how the White House press corps are siding with the Chinese communist government in an attempt to smear President Trump. Plus, Marvel Comics introduce the lamest “super heroes” ever – Snowflake and Safe Space (yes, it’s real).

There were four questions at yesterday’s White House coronavirus briefing that could (and might) have been written by the communist Chinese government. The press corps are actively promoting communist propaganda in order to attack the President as a racist. It’s the best PR money can buy and they’re getting it for free…probably. They’re objecting to calling it the “Chinese coronavirus” or the “Wuhan virus,” both of which were used commonly by the outlets these reporters work for until last week when a Republican used it too. Suddenly, it became racist and all their repeated use of the terms were memory holed. It would be a shocking bit of hypocrisy if you haven’t been paying attention to the media for the last few years. We have all the audio, including KellyAnn Conway demanding to know which White House employee allegedly used the term “Kung Flu” to a reporter who, for reasons no one seems to know, won’t name the person she claims to have been horribly offended by. The whole thing is a joke.

Also, Marvel Comics introduced a new super hero team called “The New Warriors,” and it’s every bit as awful as you’d suspect from the PC crowd. Two of the characters, named “Snowflake” and “Safe Space,” are social justice warrior parodies, only they’re meant to be serious. We have their launch.

