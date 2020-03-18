Marvel Introduces ‘New Warriors’: ‘Safespace’ And ‘Snowflake’

Marvel has introduced its “New Warriors” line-up, which includes “non-binary” and obese characters, two of which are named “Safespace” and “Snowflake.”

“Snowflake is non-binary and goes by they/them, and has the power to generate individual crystalized snowflake-shaped shurikens,” Daniel Kibblesmith, a writer for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the creator of the characters, says in a release video. Snowflake and Safespace are twins, the names inspired by the popular usage of the two words in a pejorative sense, which the Marvel characters were inspired by and seek to subvert.

The New Warriors are about to have their hands full — when they’re training the NEW New Warriors! Meet the team: https://t.co/dA6LqVw2lY — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 17, 2020

“The connotations of the word ‘snowflake’ in our culture right now are something fragile, and this is a character who is turning it into something sharp,” Kibblesmith says. “…These are terms that get thrown around on the internet that they don’t see as derogatory. [They] take those words and kind of wear them as badges of honor.”

Marvel also introduced an obese character named “Trailblazer,” who has a “magic backpack” where she can pull out useful objects. “She claims to get her power from god,” the website says, “but not the god you’re thinking of.” (RELATED: Marvel Introducing First Transgender Character: ‘In A Movie That We’re Shooting Right Now’)

The New Warriors are reuniting to mentor the next generation of heroes. @kibblesmith introduces you to…the NEW New Warriors! pic.twitter.com/NEgf1heDVq — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 17, 2020

The latest Marvel characters are part of an ongoing initiative by the comic book studio to incorporate more minority characters. Marvel introduced its first Latin-American LGBTQ character, America Chavez or Miss America, in 2011, and then starred her in her own ongoing series called “America.”

Marvel’s Vice President of sales blamed declining book sales on the studio’s effort to increase diversity and female characters, the Guardian reported in 2017. Readers were instead sticking to old favorites.