REPORT: NCAA Won’t Address Players Profiting From Image And Likeness Anytime Soon Because Of Coronavirus

The NCAA is reportedly putting player compensation on the backburner because of coronavirus.

According to Jon Rothstein, the NCAA won’t be focusing on players being able to make money from their names, images and likenesses anytime soon because of “the circumstances caused by coronavirus.”

I mean, this was obvious, right? While I’m all for players being able to profit from their name and likeness, I think we can all agree we have some bigger fish to fry. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Coronavirus has decimated our souls and it’s killed our spirits. It has absolutely destroyed the world of sports.

If we don’t have sports, then there’s literally nothing for the players to profit from at all. First, we need to beat this damn virus and we will win this war.

After the war is won, then we can focus on players getting their money. Until that happens, we can’t focus on anything else.

This is a war that will require all of our attention and resources and that includes the NCAA. Look no further than Coach O and Mike Leach as examples of people in college sports stepping up.

“This is not the time to be selfish”: Coach O tells Louisiana residents to help each other, make smart choices during coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/lfdOArai1e pic.twitter.com/jnkm3iPdLD — WBRZ News (@WBRZ) March 18, 2020

Once we win this war, we will fix the NCAA. Until then, let’s focus on the battle in front of us.