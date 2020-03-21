Mike Pence And Wife To Take Coronavirus Test After Staffer Tests Positive

Vice President Mike Pence announced both he and his wife will be tested for the coronavirus after a member of his staff tested positive on Friday for the disease.
Pence made the announcement at a Saturday press briefing, saying he and his wife Karen Pence would be taking tests later that afternoon. Pence’s office clarified that neither he nor the president came into close contact with the staffer who tested positive.
VP Pence: ‘Both I and my wife will be tested for coronavirus later this afternoon.’ Watch the @realDonaldTrump task force press conference here: https://t.co/aKd3VGwJ0I
— TheStreet (@TheStreet) March 21, 2020
“This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus,” Katie Miller, press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, said in a statement Friday. “Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.”(RELATED: Ivanka Trump Returns To Work At WH After Coronavirus Test Comes Back Negative)
Trump tested negative for the virus earlier in March after hosting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose press secretary had coronavirus during the trip.
Pence’s announcement came as Republicans and Democrats in the Senate negotiated over the phase three, $1 trillion stimulus package requested by the Trump administration.