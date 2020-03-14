President Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus

President Donald Trump’s doctor announced Saturday that the commander-in-chief has tested negative for coronavirus.

The White House physician says after an “in-depth discussion” Trump took the coronavirus test and he’s negative. pic.twitter.com/lvm6lU8B7O — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 14, 2020

From the White House: Trump coronavirus test negative. pic.twitter.com/meUi4ptUlr — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 14, 2020

The president said Saturday that he was tested for the virus after saying Friday he would likely get tested. Trump was in contact with a Brazilian official last weekend who tested positive for the virus, causing concern about the president potentially contracting the virus.

“I also took the test last night,” he said earlier Saturday. “I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday.” (RELATED: Ronna McDaniel Took Coronavirus Test After Coming Down With Fever, Is Awaiting Results)

The doctor also said President Trump “remains symptom-free.”

Trump announced that Sunday, March 15, was to be observed as a National Day of Prayer as Americans face the rapidly spreading virus — but instead of attending a crowded service himself, he has recommended a live stream.