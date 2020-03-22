‘Gee, That’s Too Bad’: Trump Reacts To Romney’s Self-Quarantine During Press Conference

President Donald Trump reacted to learning about Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney’s self-quarantine with what a White House reporter perceived as sarcasm.
Romney announced the self-quarantine Sunday after learning that fellow GOP Sen. Rand Paul, with whom he has had contact, had become the first U.S. senator to test positive for the novel coronavirus.
“On top of Senator Paul now four senators are in isolation and the rules say …” the reporter began.
“Who are they please? Who are they?” Trump asked.
“Romney, Senator Lee, Senator Gardner and Senator Rick Scott, also,” the reporter said with some help from the room. “Two of them were in contact …”
“Romney is in isolation?” Trump asked abruptly after shifting to something else. “Gee, that’s too bad. Go ahead.”
“Do I detect Sarcasm there, sir?” the reporter asked.
“No, none whatsoever,” Trump responded. (RELATED: Sen. Thune Says Anyone In Contact With Sen. Paul Will Need To Consult Doctors)
The press conference continued with the president answering a question about senators possibly voting remotely.