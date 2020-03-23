Politics

Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Christine: Rand Paul’s Neighbor Was ‘Right’ To Punch Him

Christine Pelosi, daughter of House speaker Nancy Pelosi, tweeted Sunday that Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s neighbor, who once violently assaulted him, was “right.”

“Rand Paul’s neighbor was right,” Pelosi said, in response to a tweet about Paul having COVID-19 from Washington Post reporter Paul Kane.

The Kentucky senator’s Twitter account announced that Paul was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Twitter Sunday, though insisting that he was “feeling fine” and “asymptomatic.” (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)

Paul was attacked in 2017 by his neighbor and suffered broken six broken ribs among other injuries.

In 2018, the neighbor, Rene Boucher, was sentenced to 30 days in prison.