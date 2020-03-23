Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Christine: Rand Paul’s Neighbor Was ‘Right’ To Punch Him

Christine Pelosi, daughter of House speaker Nancy Pelosi, tweeted Sunday that Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s neighbor, who once violently assaulted him, was “right.”
“Rand Paul’s neighbor was right,” Pelosi said, in response to a tweet about Paul having COVID-19 from Washington Post reporter Paul Kane.
Rand Paul’s neighbor was right https://t.co/hjKjVq0Hwx
— Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) March 22, 2020
The Kentucky senator’s Twitter account announced that Paul was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Twitter Sunday, though insisting that he was “feeling fine” and “asymptomatic.” (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)
Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020
Paul was attacked in 2017 by his neighbor and suffered broken six broken ribs among other injuries.
In 2018, the neighbor, Rene Boucher, was sentenced to 30 days in prison.