Harvard President And His Wife Test Positive For Coronavirus

Harvard President Lawrence S. Bacow announced that he and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus in a statement published Tuesday.
In a statement to the Harvard community, Bacow says that he and his wife Adele began experiencing symptoms on Sunday, which included coughs, fevers, chills, and muscle aches. They were tested Monday and received results shortly before releasing the statement, the letter says. (RELATED: Melania Trump Tests Negative For Novel Coronavirus)
“Neither of us knows how we contracted the virus, but the good news—if there is any to be had—is that far fewer people crossed our paths recently than is usually the case,” he said. They will be self-isolation for two weeks and have been working from home since March 14. “This virus can lay anyone low. We all need to be vigilant and keep following guidelines to limit our contact with others.”
Harvard was one of the first colleges to transition to online classes following fears of the coronavirus spreading rapidly on the east coast. As of Tuesday, 18 members of the Harvard community have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the University.