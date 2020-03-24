Jake Tapper Has To Show Biden How To Properly Cough During Awkward CNN Interview

CNN anchor Jake Tapper had to tell former Vice President Joe Biden to cough in his arm Thursday afternoon, during an awkward interview on Tapper’s show about the coronavirus pandemic.
Tapper took issue with the Democratic presidential front-runner coughing in his hand, instead asking Biden to cough in his arm to prevent the spread of germs. (RELATED: ‘Has Anyone Seen Joe?’: Glenn Greenwald, Others Wonder Why Biden Appears To Be Avoiding The Media)
“You know you’re supposed to cough into your elbow. I don’t know. Sir,” Tapper said. “I learned that actually covering your White House.”
Biden responded that he was alone in his Wilmington, Delaware home so it didn’t matter how he coughed, but agreed with Tapper’s general principle. (RELATED: ‘I’ve Spoke Enough’: Joe Biden Stumbles During Coronavirus Speech)
“Actually, that’s true, but fortunately I’m alone in my home, but that’s ok,” Biden said. “I agree. You’re right.”
WATCH:
“It’s kind of old school to do it with your hand. Do it into your elbow. You’re supposed to do it,” Tapper responded.
“Thank you,” Biden concluded.