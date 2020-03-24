Los Angeles Rams Unveil New Logo

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled the team’s new logo Monday, and it’s nothing to write home about.

Not only is the new logo not impressive at all, I’m not sure it could be more simplistic if the team tried. It’s literally just the head of a ram. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s like the team Googled what rams look like and then just grab a photo of one of their heads. Give it a look below.

When the logo is in the form of the team’s full name, there’s just a yellow half circle and not much else going on.

Who designed this? Did it take all of five minutes? Did it take less time? I could have created this logo with about four clicks on my computer’s mousepad.

Given how much NFL teams are worth, you’d think they’d be able to afford an insanely talented graphic artist to make a new logo.

Instead, it looks like they outsourced this projected to a local third grader.

I’m a pretty optimistic and upbeat guy, but this logo is trash. It’s hot garbage, and there’s no other way to describe it.

If this is the kind of energy the Rams are taking into the 2020 season, then they’re in big trouble. They’re in big trouble, folks.