Romney Tests Negative For Coronavirus — Will Remain In Quarantine

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt has tested negative for coronavirus after announcing Sunday that he will self-quarantine due to contact with Sen. Rand Paul who tested positive for coronavirus.

“Thankfully I’ve tested negative for COVID-19. Nevertheless, guidance from my physician, consistent with the CDC guidelines, requires me to remain in quarantine as the test does not rule out the onset of symptoms during the 14-day period,” Romey said in a statement.

Paul announced that he tested positive Sunday and was the first known United States senator to test positive. Paul notably had part of his lung removed in the fall of 2019. The surgery followed an altercation with his Kentucky neighbor back in 2017. He suffered pneumonia as a result of the incident.

Romney joined a large number of members of Congress in both the House and the Senate who have announced they are self-quarantining. Many members of Congress have received tests for coronavirus.

President Donald Trump has also received a test for the virus, which came back negative. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday also announced that he tested negative for coronavirus. (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)

Republican South Dakota Sen. John Thune on Sunday said that anyone who was in contact with Paul should immediately contact their health providers, as the disease continues to spread through Congress. (RELATED: Sen. Thune Says Anyone In Contact With Sen. Paul Will Need To Consult Doctors)

On Tuesday alone, there were five members of Congress who announced they would self-quarantine.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said she will halt negotiations with the Senate and move to pass her own coronavirus package in the House, which could drag things out longer than many expected.