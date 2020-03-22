Speaker Pelosi Moves Forward With Her Own Coronavirus Package, Despite Current Senate Negotiations

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said she will halt negotiations with the Senate and move to pass her own coronavirus package in the House, which could drag things out longer than many expected.

Pelosi’s legislation will be a $1.6 trillion emergency package, according to Politico. However, the House was working throughout the weekend with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said Sunday that the Senate bill includes $75 billion for hospitals and that two-thirds of all new money in the bill will go to states. McConnell also said, “it’s just about time to take yes for an answer.”

Meanwhile, Democrats have said the coronavirus bill lacks new SNAP funds and are reportedly pushing for expanded emergency leave provisions and more than three months of unemployment insurance. (RELATED: McConnell Introduces Text For Phase Three Coronavirus Stimulus Bill)

Pelosi’s $1.6 trillion emergency package comes as Senate and House leaders could not lock down a deal Sunday for an expected vote. “From my standpoint, we’re apart,” Pelosi told reporters as she went into McConnell’s office Sunday morning to discuss the legislation. (RELATED: McConnell Restructures Campaign Into Meals Effort For Kentuckians Affected By Coronavirus)

The text for a phase-three bill announced Friday would give $1,200 checks to every person, while couples would receive $2,400. That $1,200 check will go to Americans making less than $75,000 annually. Each child will receive $500. The amount is reduced by $5 for every $100 a person earns over $75,000. Those making above $99,000 will not get any money under the plan.

It is still unclear what will be inside House Democrat’s package, as the Senate plans to have their procedural vote at 6 p.m. ET.