Los Angeles Mayor Will Cut Off Power, Water To ‘Non-Essential’ Businesses That Defy Orders To Close

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Tuesday that he is prepared to take drastic measures against businesses that defy official orders to close for the coronavirus pandemic.

Garcetti made the announcement during his daily coronavirus update, saying that the city would instruct power and water companies to cut off service to any businesses that refused to close after being deemed “nonessential.” (RELATED: Homeless Crisis Boils Over In LA, Residents Call For Mayor To Step Down)

“This behavior is irresponsible and selfish,” Garcetti said of the businesses that were defying orders to shut down

“I know we’re all anxious to return to our routines –– to see the people we love and visit the places that make this city home,” Garcetti added via Twitter. “But please take this health pandemic seriously –– stay home and practice physical distancing. Every single choice you make could save a life or risk one.”

Garcetti also responded to President Donald Trump’s hope that the American economy could be “open” again by Easter, saying that he didn’t believe Los Angeles would be back to normal so quickly.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles County has seen 669 cases of coronavirus, including 11 deaths.