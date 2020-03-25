Los Angeles Mayor Will Cut Off Power, Water To ‘Non-Essential’ Businesses That Defy Orders To Close

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Tuesday that he is prepared to take drastic measures against businesses that defy official orders to close for the coronavirus pandemic.

Garcetti made the announcement during his daily coronavirus update, saying that the city would instruct power and water companies to cut off service to any businesses that refused to close after being deemed “nonessential.” (RELATED: Homeless Crisis Boils Over In LA, Residents Call For Mayor To Step Down)

Water and power will be shut off for nonessential L.A. businesses that don’t comply with the stay at home order, Mayor Garcetti warns https://t.co/2tT3CEYe7v — KTLA (@KTLA) March 25, 2020

“This behavior is irresponsible and selfish,” Garcetti said of the businesses that were defying orders to shut down

“I know we’re all anxious to return to our routines –– to see the people we love and visit the places that make this city home,” Garcetti added via Twitter. “But please take this health pandemic seriously –– stay home and practice physical distancing. Every single choice you make could save a life or risk one.”

I know we’re all anxious to return to our routines –– to see the people we love and visit the places that make this city home. But please take this health pandemic seriously –– stay home and practice physical distancing. Every single choice you make could save a life or risk one. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 24, 2020

Garcetti also responded to President Donald Trump’s hope that the American economy could be “open” again by Easter, saying that he didn’t believe Los Angeles would be back to normal so quickly.

The mayor addressed President Trump’s remarks from earlier Tuesday about having the nation “opened up and just raring to go by Easter.” Garcetti said he didn’t think L.A. would be back to normal “in that short time” https://t.co/2tT3CEYe7v — KTLA (@KTLA) March 25, 2020

As of Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles County has seen 669 cases of coronavirus, including 11 deaths.